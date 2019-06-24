S Mag

Thando Thabethe, AKA & DJ Sbu: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By s mag - 24 June 2019 - 11:33
Thando Thabethe attends the BET Awards Welcome Party at Liaison Lounge on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for BET

It may have been quite a cold weekend, but it seems our celebs were serving heat on the streets this weekend. From attending award ceremonies to champagne parties; here’s a roundup of what your faves got up to this weekend.

It was the BET Awards this weekend in Los Angeles and it seems Thando Thabethe didn’t miss out on any of the glitz and glam. The actress and radio host got to mingle with the stars and obviously looked good while doing it.

Isibaya actress Sihle Ndaba made a grand appearance at the Moët Grand Day event. She joined other celebs in celebrating Moët’s 150th birthday the best way to do it: by looking regal!

Itumeleng Khune celebrated his 32nd birthday this weekend at premium shisa nyama, Lush Lounge. The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper looked happy as punch as he posed with friends and fans alike.

Apart from being the superstar he is at the BET’s this weekend, AKA played fortune teller for Sho Madjozi by congratulating her way before she scooped the Best New International Act Award. 

DJ Sbu bagged a big cheque this weekend when the music producer and businessman signed a deal with Spar to sell his energy drink MoFaya. 

...trying to achieve work-life balance.

While most celebrities flocked to the BET’s, actor Jay Ellis took some time to soak up some sun and rest.

