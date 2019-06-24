Thando Thabethe, AKA & DJ Sbu: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
It may have been quite a cold weekend, but it seems our celebs were serving heat on the streets this weekend. From attending award ceremonies to champagne parties; here’s a roundup of what your faves got up to this weekend.
It was the BET Awards this weekend in Los Angeles and it seems Thando Thabethe didn’t miss out on any of the glitz and glam. The actress and radio host got to mingle with the stars and obviously looked good while doing it.
Isibaya actress Sihle Ndaba made a grand appearance at the Moët Grand Day event. She joined other celebs in celebrating Moët’s 150th birthday the best way to do it: by looking regal!
Itumeleng Khune celebrated his 32nd birthday this weekend at premium shisa nyama, Lush Lounge. The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper looked happy as punch as he posed with friends and fans alike.
Apart from being the superstar he is at the BET’s this weekend, AKA played fortune teller for Sho Madjozi by congratulating her way before she scooped the Best New International Act Award.
I'm back to close these deals one fridge at a time. From September 1st Spar Tops Stores ilapho ozosthola khona! J and the team at SPAR HEAD OFFICE thank you very much for believing in us and being Pro- Transformation. Forgive me for closing this one in shorts brother I came straight from gym. Was too excited to dress up. Congratulations to the team at @mofaya_official for all the hardwork over the years to bring this deal home. This is a big one guys well done. All glory to God. The hustle continues ....
DJ Sbu bagged a big cheque this weekend when the music producer and businessman signed a deal with Spar to sell his energy drink MoFaya.
While most celebrities flocked to the BET’s, actor Jay Ellis took some time to soak up some sun and rest.