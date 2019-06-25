Sho Madjozi wins for rural girls

Sho Madjozi's big victory as Best New International Artist at the BET Awards in Los Angeles is for rural girls.

The Tsonga supernova of Huku fame beat international heavyweights Teni (Nigeria), Octavian (UK), Nesly (France), Jok'Air (France) and Headie One (UK) for the coveted and public-voted award.

A teary Sho Madjozi's gong was handed over by Think Like a Man actor Terrence J.

"For me, my story is a testament that you can be from any village in any forgotten part of the world and you can still be a superstar. For the girls that come from where I come from - Limpopo - you don't have to change who you are to be big," she said.

Later in the night she shared a sweet moment with rapper Cardi B in which the US star rapper congratulated her over her win.