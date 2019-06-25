Sho Madjozi wins for rural girls
Sho Madjozi's big victory as Best New International Artist at the BET Awards in Los Angeles is for rural girls.
The Tsonga supernova of Huku fame beat international heavyweights Teni (Nigeria), Octavian (UK), Nesly (France), Jok'Air (France) and Headie One (UK) for the coveted and public-voted award.
A teary Sho Madjozi's gong was handed over by Think Like a Man actor Terrence J.
"For me, my story is a testament that you can be from any village in any forgotten part of the world and you can still be a superstar. For the girls that come from where I come from - Limpopo - you don't have to change who you are to be big," she said.
Later in the night she shared a sweet moment with rapper Cardi B in which the US star rapper congratulated her over her win.
Local rapper AKA lost out to his bestie Burna Boy for Best International Act award that was in the last two years won by SA artists DJ Black Coffee and Sjava.
Other SA stars to attend the star-studded event include Nomalanga Shozi, Thando Thabethe, Busiswa and Nomzamo Mbatha.
Shozi covered the blue carpet that aired last night on BET Africa in a pearl beaded white dress made by local designer Rich Mnisi. It cost a whopping R94,000 to make the look.
The South Africans rubbed shoulders with Hollywood royalty such as John Legend, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Mary J Blige and Taraji P Henson.
Actress Regina Hall hosted, while big winners of the night included Childish Gambino, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos and the late Nipsey Hussle.