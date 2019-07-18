Pic of The Day

Five snaps of Thando Thabethe serving sauce

By Jessica Levitt - 18 July 2019 - 10:50
Thando is goals in every way.
Image: Instagram/Thando Thabethe

There's a reason they call her Thabooty. With curves like hers, Thando Thabethe is always serving sauce.

One look at her Instagram page and you'll be implementing a squat plan ASAP.

Don't believe us? Check out these five snaps of Thabooty in all her curvy glory.

