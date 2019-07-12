Miss SA 2019 goes beyond conventional beauty standards, Mzansi approves

Siba said she is open to telling her story. "I do not intend to stand for anyone else, I just have my experience and my truth to share."

Models Sasha Lee-Olivier and Beulah Baduza also had many questioning why they are considered plus-size. The models responded to this on eNCA on Friday morning.

"I am a professional model outside of the Miss SA competition and if you are not a size zero, then you fall into a spectrum of plus-size, and when you are told this in your castings long enough, you start to see yourself as that," said Beulah.

Among others who caught the public's attention was 24-year old Kgothatso Dithebe, who has a unique facial birth mark. Kgothatso said because of this, she suffered from low-self esteem while growing up.

Twitter is here for diversity, from sexuality and Afros to plus-size models.

These are the responses: