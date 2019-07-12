Bongani Zungu believes Bafana can compete with best in Africa

What Bafana Bafana should take from their 2-1 quarterfinal defeat against Nigeria and from their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations performance as a whole is that they have the talent to compete with the best teams in Africa, goal-scorer Bongani Zungu said afterwards.

Zungu said after he had headed in his 71st-minute VAR-allowed goal against Nigeria at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night, Bafana had the belief that they could score again.

SA appeared headed into extra-time having battled back tenaciously from a first-hour dominance by the Super Eagles and Samuel Chukwueze's 26th-minute strike. Who knows what might have happened had they got there?

But a lapse in their strong point of the tournament - their defence - allowed centre-back William Troost-Ekong to score unmarked from a corner kick in the 88th minute.