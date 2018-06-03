Tamaryn Green wears crown with pride

Tamaryn Green is pure gold.

With no airs and graces, she makes it crystal clear that she is not privileged in any way. "I have worked twice as hard to be where I am today," says the medical student.

The 23-year-old, who was crowned the 60th winner of the Miss SA pageant, says she genuinely entered the contest to be in a position to bring change to SA.

"It was a 'beauty' pageant way back. Not anymore. My goal is to inspire and educate and I want to be a role model.

"I want to use my skills to help especially children who are underprivileged. I want to help women who like myself are victimised because they look a certain way.

"Yes, I am aware that I'm beautiful and I am not apologetic about it. Everybody is beautiful. But, because I have long hair and I speak English, I was often looked down upon by many girls my age. It was as if I was privileged because I spoke English and because I'm 'pretty'. I was seen as that girl who wants their boyfriends - but the boys were approaching me.

"I was teased about my height . But I rose above it all by developing a close relationship with God and not being nasty to anyone. I want to tell women in the same position that it's okay to be different and to excel. We are all made in his image with our own unique strengths," she says.

We have been led to believe the reigning queen is not allowed to have a boyfriend during her reign. While past winners avoided this question, Green says she has a partner but he understands that this is her job now and he has to wait. "He understands I need to represent my country. We spoke about me winning and if we are meant to be together at the end of it all, we will."