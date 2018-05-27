The kingmaker behind the queens

Werner Wessels does what horse whisperers do - only his magic lies in pageants.

Werner has turned many ordinaries into universal queens.

He has mentored a few Miss SA contestants and seen them through to victory. His skills ultimately landed him a job as the official creative consultant of the pageant.

The 29-year-old first became involved in Miss South Africa because of Melinda Bam who took the crown in 2011.

"We went to high school together and have been close friends ever since. We always had this dream of her competing for Miss SA. When we decided it was time for her to enter, we would go shopping together. Because I had such a keen interest in pageants and have followed them closely, I started giving her some advice . I then assisted Rolene Strauss and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters before being employed as a creative consultant to Miss SA this year," says Wessels.

But it was never his life plan.

"It was never my intention to become this person that would just create Miss South Africas. I just always met these women and I saw something very special in them and wanted to help them. I saw their hearts and heard their stories about what they could contribute to our country. . I think it was God's way of putting them on my path to help them become the best versions of themselves."