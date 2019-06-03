Winners to tackle body shaming

Koena Matlala and Sibongile Mangena, Ms & Miss Curvybody SA, both want to fight the stigma of body shaming and bullying.

The two ambassadors were crowned at a glittering event on Saturday at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton.

Matlala, 30, was crowned Ms Curvybody SA which is for people who are 28 years old and above. Mangena, 26, won Miss Curvybody SA for women between 18 and 27.

Matlala, a public management student at Tshwane University of Technology, said winning the contest will give her a chance to work with children because she knew how it felt to be body shamed.

"I want them to understand that we are all made in a special way and encourage them to love themselves. There is a lot of bullying among kids and we need to make sure they understand their bodies and love themselves."

Mangena, a dietician at Helen Joseph Hospital, wants to link her profession to the pageant campaign of Say No to Body Shaming and Bullying.

"I will continue encouraging healthy eating and linking it with loving yourself."