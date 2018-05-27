No looking back for aspiring Miss SA beauties

Like the 12 hopefuls who hope to be crowned tonight, these two young ladies spent most of their childhood dreaming of becoming Miss SA.

But they are not only dreaming but physically working towards wearing the jewel-encrusted tiara.

Chloe Sandberg and Smangele Nyathi are currently ambassadors for the Miss Eagle SA pageant. This pageant seeks to unearth and develop leaders, someone who inspires the greatness of a woman, to make a difference in the country and to inspire the youth to achieve their dreams.

The winner, who will be crowned in December, will also represent South Africa on international platforms.

Sandberg, 19, from Coronationville, west of Johannesburg, says adamantly she will win this crown as well be Miss SA in the next five years.

Her plan is to enter the pageant at the age of 24 when she finishes her foundation phase education degree.

Having been a winning drum majorette for the past nine years, she took advice from former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie, who participated in the same sport.