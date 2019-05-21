Pic of The Day

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle and AKA kiss: 'Love conquers all'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 21 May 2019 - 07:53
Rapper AKA and DJ Zinhle.
Image: AKA via Instagram

It’s official. DJ Zinhle and AKA have decided to give love a chance and we’re here for it.

AKA caused a Twitter storm and gave his followers the content they signed up for when he took to the platform to post a picture of him and DJ Zinhle sharing a kiss.

While the two continue to remain mum on whether they are back together, thanks to social media, they have given us solid proof that they are more than just on the mend or even co-parenting.

Since the snap was posted, Twitter has been all over DJ Zinhle, who is no stranger to dominating conversations and platform’s trends list because of her decision to give love with AKA a chance.

This has seen Zinhle receive both admiration and criticism, while some said the two must do whatever makes them happy. 

