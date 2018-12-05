These shocking celebrity breakups of 2018 left us shook
Today news of Cardi B and Offset’s break up hit the streets and left us shook, considering the couple seemed all loved up as recently as the 24th and 25th of November when Cardi last posted about her bae.
Cardi and Offset secretly got married in September 2017 and Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus who still has not made her social media debut, with not one picture since her birth in July 2018.
What 2018 has taught us, is that everyone should expect the unexpected.
2018 has been a tough year for our celebrity lovers and these couples have called it quits, some after almost a decade of dating one another.
AKA and Bonang announced their break-up in December 2017, but had people thinking that the break up was simply a publicity stunt.
It wasn’t until February 2018, when AKA appeared on Real Talk on 3 with Anele, and addressed that the break-up was real and that he apologises to DJ Zinhle for cheating on her that people really accepted the A-lister were through.
Bonang and AKA
One of the last images on AKA’s Instagram of him and Bonang together.
Diddy and Cassie
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie had everyone shocked after their almost ten-year relationship came to an end after news of Diddy dating model Jocelyn Crew surfaced.
The couple called it quits in Oct and people were not okay with the news!
Maps Maponyane and Nomzamo Mbatha
The split between Maps Moponyane and Nomzamo Mbatha had everyone crying ugly tears when the two who were were commonly referred to as “best buddies” confirmed their break up in May.
The pair were professionals at speaking a secret love language and commonly referred to each other as “Buddy”.
Ayanda Thabethe and Zulu Mkhathini
Ayanda Thabethe and Zulu Mkhathini, the artist formerly known as Dash, were one of the most beautiful couples eMzansi, no doubt. The two seemed inseparable until rumours of their split made headlines. Thabethe then went on to spill the tea in an Instagram post a few weeks ago, confirming they were history after years together.
Sweet posts like the one Zulu shared on Ayanda's birthday was part of why we thought this was for keeps.
Thando Thabethe and Frans Mashao
Thando Thabethe and Frans Moshao break up after being engaged for less than a year and together for 4 years
Despite the announcement of her engagement being broken off, Thando “Thabooty” remains positive about finding love.
Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole
Khanyi Mbau split from longtime boyfriend Tebogo Lerole in January. The celeb took to Instagram in a heartfelt post, stating that she has had to let go of her first true love.
All love is not lost though! After being together for eight years, the pair have been seen posting images of one another again since July of this year and seem to be back together.
View this post on Instagram
when Love is not enough? WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN?? Today.. I made peace with a battle that I have lost, i have accepted defeat. My greatest fear and my greatest loss.. letting go of the man I gave my heart too @edwardbillion it has taken so much from me in convincing my self that I am OKAY? Today I chose to face my fears and accept my truth. Today I let go of my greatest pain, LOVE IS PAIN .. for a while now I have been so insecure, so bitter and lonely, AS the wise WOULD say everything has a season!! THE HELL!!, 😖WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN?? 😔My Summer has gone. My first ever experience of being truly in love and being fearless but the very same love has made so small and so sore inside. I have lost me .. today I let go of my future plans, the man I saw as the father of my kids and my future husband.. love of my life.. my best friend!! 😭I am afraid , I am so afraid but I am going to learn how to love me genuinely first before I try and love again. Lord give me strength🙏🏽. #BROKEN #single #afraid #scared 🌪 💔
The emotional post on the 9th January 2018 that had everyone torn about Khanyi’s break up.