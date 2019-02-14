Celebrity love-back: see which couples have gotten back together despite the odds

Cardi B and Offset

Not so long ago Cardi B decided to break up with Offset because the Migos rapper had apparently cheated with an Instagram model called Summer Bunni.

Feeling like she could no longer treust the rapper, Cardi apparently broke up with her baby daddy.

But Offset was not having it, begging for love-back, even showing up at a Cardi performance with a large bouquet of white roses on stage, apologising for what he did wrong.

It seems like what Offset did and said to Cardi clearly worked, because they were spotted together at the 2019 Grammy Awards.