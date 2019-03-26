DJ Zinhle hits back at marriage demands

If DJ Zinhle's recent tweet is anything to go by, she isn't the type to be told by fans how to live her life, and is certainly not one to live their dream.

Tweeps have been overly excited about the reunion between DJ Zinhle and AKA.

A picture of the two sharing a kiss during AKA's Orchestra On The Square concert last weekend went viral, fueling rumours that the two decided to give love a second chance.

Then this past weekend DJ Zinhle jetted off to Los Angeles to support AKA at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Since then, "wedding" and "marriage" are two words that have been heavily associated with Zinhle and AKA.

Fans have been asking when AKA and Zinhle are going to just tie the knot.

DJ Zinhle is usually quiet on matters of her personal life and made it clear that she is not about that life.