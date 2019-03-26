DJ Zinhle hits back at marriage demands
If DJ Zinhle's recent tweet is anything to go by, she isn't the type to be told by fans how to live her life, and is certainly not one to live their dream.
Tweeps have been overly excited about the reunion between DJ Zinhle and AKA.
A picture of the two sharing a kiss during AKA's Orchestra On The Square concert last weekend went viral, fueling rumours that the two decided to give love a second chance.
Then this past weekend DJ Zinhle jetted off to Los Angeles to support AKA at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
Since then, "wedding" and "marriage" are two words that have been heavily associated with Zinhle and AKA.
Fans have been asking when AKA and Zinhle are going to just tie the knot.
DJ Zinhle is usually quiet on matters of her personal life and made it clear that she is not about that life.
We all want and wish for different things in life. You want marriage, I want a flat stomach. Now stop making me feel like an ass for not living your dream...?— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 24, 2019
Her fans quickly flooded Twitter with comments, with some saying she's accomplished a lot and therefore has no reason to aspire to marriage, while some simply laughed at the stinging clapback.
Here are some of the reactions:
I know and its great personal choice for so many reasons. However, people change their minds sometimes hence the "if"...but either way, she has done so much for herself and still is doing thee most and on top of it all she looks really happy and content. Thats all that matters?— Mandy (@MandyNonkosi) March 24, 2019
You didn’t have to even post this, you don’t owe them anything Zinhle. Phila impilo yakho zlong uHappy. Leave these demons alone!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️— Tivani Nocky Makamu???? (@Tivani_unusual) March 24, 2019
And they still wonder why we STAN THIS QUEEN! ?♥?— I'm A ZeeNation♥??❤ (@LuuThando_Kay) March 24, 2019
Speaks her mind! ?
Its ok, just be considerate while doing it and know other people have their lives to live too. Abadingi uvo lwenu.— ❤️❤️ (@Luengx) March 24, 2019
The sooner people live their lives and focus on themselves the better.— ❤️❤️ (@Luengx) March 24, 2019
Yes tell them MamaKairo,people need to understand that we are different nje,as long as you are happy with Kairo and Daddy— Sthandazile (@Sthandazile11) March 24, 2019
U are slowing becoming pearl thusi with the clap backs ???— Mvulazane?? (@Mvulazane4) March 24, 2019