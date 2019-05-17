Entertainment

Cassper and AKA to perform together for nyaope awareness

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 17 May 2019 - 12:29
AKA and Cassper Nyovest will share the stage for the benefit of the youth.
Image: AKA/Cassper Nyovest via Instagram

They may not be besties, but the two most loved rappers in Mzansi couldn't turn down an opportunity to help raise awareness of nyaope addiction amongst the youth.

To do so, they will share the stage in June, Youth Month.

Okay. So it's not holding hands and singing Khumbaya, nor is it an actual collabo, but with the long, and still ongoing, beef between AKA and Cassper Nyovest, fans are grateful for anything that has both names in the headlining acts.

Both artists have, in the past, snubbed events because the other is there.

In a press release for the event, it was stated that the local rap rivals will take to the stage in Maboloka, Brits, to commemorate the third anniversary of Join the Movement, a festival to raise awareness of nyaope addiction in the region.

The event is free for the youth and organised by Isibaya actress and philanthropist Zinhle Ngwenya and her husband Robert Ngwenya’s MZ Ngwenya Foundation.

The annual festival aims to continue its mission to address the challenges affecting the youth of today, particularly substance abuse.

"I started the Join the Movement to make a difference in the lives of the youth and, with the prevalence of substance abuse, it’s crucial that we create a platform for conversations around curbing drug abuse and uplifting our youth," Zinhle explained.

Joining AKA and Cassper Nyovest for the celebrations will be DJ Tira, Kwesta, Emtee, Naak Musiq, Mlindo, Busiswa, Sjava and many more.

This celebration will take place on Youth Day, June 16.

