Imbewu: The Seed star Enhle Gambushe's funeral preparations underway

The funeral arrangements of Enhle Gambushe, the 22-year-old Imbewu: The Seed actress who died in a car accident at the weekend, are under way. The family, who have since asked for privacy, are believed to be preparing to announce the full details of her burial soon.

The rising star had just clinched her first breakaway role on the drama series which is co-produced by veteran actress Leleti Khumalo.

Production company Grapevine Productions and e.tv expressed condolences to the family of the Durban-born actress.

"It was with profound shock and sadness that e.tv and Grapevine Productions learnt of the tragic passing of Enhle Gambushe over the weekend. Enhle was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning," a joint statement released by the two parties read.

Gambushe played Nonhlanhla in Imbweu: The Seed.