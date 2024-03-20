SA is alive with opportunities, and sadly some NGOs are hellbent on frustrating the home affairs’ quest to activate the much talked about Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP).
The ZEP is a headache and to this day, the Helen Suzman Foundation is opposing an appeal by the department regarding the ZEP ruling. Such a move is a recipe for disaster and harms home affairs’ fight against illegal immigration in our country.
Recently, a high-ranking official of a parastatal was found to have obtained a fraudulent permanent residence work permit, and when he was flagged, he took the matter to court. Such arrogance and disregard for our immigration laws should not be allowed.
The question is, how many people with questionable or fraudulent citizenship or work permits are occupying high positions, thus prejudicing qualified and skilled South Africans equal to the task?
Responding to the latest scandal, the home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi labelled it a national embarrassment because many employment processes were flouted.
Let’s support Motsoaledi’s fight against the criminal elements who are selling our country to the highest bidder. And as for the NGOs who are more vocal and are acting as opposition parties, they should be reminded of their mandates.
Lesego Raymond Shabangu, Pretoria West
READER LETTER | NGOs disturb Motsoaledi’s work on illegal immigration
Image: Jaco Marais
SA is alive with opportunities, and sadly some NGOs are hellbent on frustrating the home affairs’ quest to activate the much talked about Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP).
The ZEP is a headache and to this day, the Helen Suzman Foundation is opposing an appeal by the department regarding the ZEP ruling. Such a move is a recipe for disaster and harms home affairs’ fight against illegal immigration in our country.
Recently, a high-ranking official of a parastatal was found to have obtained a fraudulent permanent residence work permit, and when he was flagged, he took the matter to court. Such arrogance and disregard for our immigration laws should not be allowed.
The question is, how many people with questionable or fraudulent citizenship or work permits are occupying high positions, thus prejudicing qualified and skilled South Africans equal to the task?
Responding to the latest scandal, the home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi labelled it a national embarrassment because many employment processes were flouted.
Let’s support Motsoaledi’s fight against the criminal elements who are selling our country to the highest bidder. And as for the NGOs who are more vocal and are acting as opposition parties, they should be reminded of their mandates.
Lesego Raymond Shabangu, Pretoria West
READER LETTER | Dump entitlement and adopt self-reliance
READER LETTER | Recognition of Hamas is not SA's but ANC idea
READER LETTER | Stop beating the drums of war, Khanyile
READER LETTER | Don’t be deceived by empty words
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos