×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | NGOs disturb Motsoaledi’s work on illegal immigration

20 March 2024 - 16:16
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says many foreign nationals aspire to live in SA, even if it means staying illegally.
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says many foreign nationals aspire to live in SA, even if it means staying illegally.
Image: Jaco Marais

SA is alive with opportunities, and sadly some NGOs are hellbent on frustrating the home affairs’ quest to activate the much talked about Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The ZEP is a headache and to this day, the Helen Suzman Foundation is opposing an appeal by the department regarding the ZEP ruling. Such a move is a recipe for disaster and harms home affairs’ fight against illegal immigration in our country.

Recently, a high-ranking official of a parastatal was found to have obtained a fraudulent permanent residence work permit, and when he was flagged, he took the matter to court. Such arrogance and disregard for our immigration laws should not be allowed.

The question is, how many people with questionable or fraudulent citizenship or work permits are occupying high positions, thus prejudicing qualified and skilled South Africans equal to the task?

Responding to the latest scandal, the home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi labelled it a national embarrassment because many employment processes were flouted.

Let’s support Motsoaledi’s fight against the criminal elements who are selling our country to the highest bidder. And as for the NGOs who are more vocal and are acting as opposition parties, they should be reminded of their mandates.

Lesego Raymond Shabangu, Pretoria West

READER LETTER | Dump entitlement and adopt self-reliance

The entrenched entitlement mentality is killing us as a people. It is a real cause for concern and the sooner we realise the harm stagnancy and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Recognition of Hamas is not SA's but ANC idea

When we talk about the number of the dead in Gaza, it’s important to note that the numbers come from the Hamas controlled department of health.
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Stop beating the drums of war, Khanyile

I am a South African, born and bred here in the early 1950s, and I grew up during apartheid years, when black people had no say at all during those ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Don’t be deceived by empty words

The nation faces its most crucial election in May. Pretenders to the throne are strutting the country seeking your precious vote.
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court