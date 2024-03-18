×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | ANC has no political will to deliver

18 March 2024 - 13:29
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch

During the early years of our hard-earned democracy, SA was the beacon of hope in the continent. It also won the Rugby World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations in football.

Today, our beautiful country is no longer regarded in awe but as just another African country, thanks to the ANC. Recently, the ANC first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, told international news agency Reuters that “30 years is not enough to turn things around.”

“We have tried... things such as high unemployment are stubborn,” she added. If 30 years was not enough “to turn things around”, why was it more than enough for everything that worked efficiently pre-1994 to collapse under the ANC’s watch? Let’s say the ANC is afforded another opportunity to govern, what guarantee do the masses have it will deliver? None.

The evidence of 30 years in office for the ANC-led government wrecked our economy and sent millions into unemployment and despair. It destroyed our infrastructure; roads are potholed, the railways system collapsed, street lights and traffic lights are dead or cut off and dragged away.

Government services are now run on “cool drink” – bribery; and our personal safety on the streets and homes is no longer guaranteed. The ANC has no shame, more so for showing no remorse to sending our country into poverty, crime and lawlessness.

Mokonyane further said there are people who are not comfortable with her party being in power. She was just politicking. The real issue here is the failure of her party to deliver.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City

READER LETTER | Recognition of Hamas is not SA's but ANC idea

When we talk about the number of the dead in Gaza, it’s important to note that the numbers come from the Hamas controlled department of health.
Opinion
4 hours ago

READER LETTER | Dump entitlement and adopt self-reliance

The entrenched entitlement mentality is killing us as a people. It is a real cause for concern and the sooner we realise the harm stagnancy and ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

READER LETTER | Water shortage political trickery

I switched my TV on at 06.10am yesterday and tuned into eNCA. I was hardly surprised when I heard that the reason for some communities in Gauteng ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court