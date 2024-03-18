During the early years of our hard-earned democracy, SA was the beacon of hope in the continent. It also won the Rugby World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations in football.
Today, our beautiful country is no longer regarded in awe but as just another African country, thanks to the ANC. Recently, the ANC first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, told international news agency Reuters that “30 years is not enough to turn things around.”
“We have tried... things such as high unemployment are stubborn,” she added. If 30 years was not enough “to turn things around”, why was it more than enough for everything that worked efficiently pre-1994 to collapse under the ANC’s watch? Let’s say the ANC is afforded another opportunity to govern, what guarantee do the masses have it will deliver? None.
The evidence of 30 years in office for the ANC-led government wrecked our economy and sent millions into unemployment and despair. It destroyed our infrastructure; roads are potholed, the railways system collapsed, street lights and traffic lights are dead or cut off and dragged away.
Government services are now run on “cool drink” – bribery; and our personal safety on the streets and homes is no longer guaranteed. The ANC has no shame, more so for showing no remorse to sending our country into poverty, crime and lawlessness.
Mokonyane further said there are people who are not comfortable with her party being in power. She was just politicking. The real issue here is the failure of her party to deliver.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | ANC has no political will to deliver
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch
