×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Dump entitlement and adopt self-reliance

18 March 2024 - 13:20
Unemployed people queue for the R350 grant payment at the Braamfontein post office.
Unemployed people queue for the R350 grant payment at the Braamfontein post office.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The entrenched entitlement mentality is killing us as a people. It is a real cause for concern and the sooner we realise the harm stagnancy and lawless entitlement causes, the better for all of us.

Take the blame game on foreigners. It is largely baseless and stems from pure jealousy over their progress, all because of their work ethic, self-reliance and sacrifices. Truth be told, we are very lazy to even scratch our own backs.

When the ANC took government control in 1994, it made a mistake by not preaching the message of self-reliance and entrepreneurship. It instead encouraged people to rely on the government for their survival by bombarding the masses with freebies.

The government should have opened skills training centres, but chose to dish out grants even for young people who should be learning trade skills to support themselves.

Visit any kasi today and see how the youth are blowing their future away through substance and alcohol abuse. Instead of using the R350 grants usefully, like for job-hunting or starting businesses, many youths engage in drinking sprees.

The blame game pays no bills. Watch those who are doing well as self-starters and learn. God helps those who help themselves. You reap what you sow.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

READER LETTER | Recognition of Hamas is not SA's but ANC idea

When we talk about the number of the dead in Gaza, it’s important to note that the numbers come from the Hamas controlled department of health.
Opinion
4 hours ago

READER LETTER | Water shortage political trickery

I switched my TV on at 06.10am yesterday and tuned into eNCA. I was hardly surprised when I heard that the reason for some communities in Gauteng ...
Opinion
3 days ago

READER LETTER | Open letter to Thupane, the mayor of Mogale City

Honourable Danny Thupane, the Pan African Congress (PAC) of Azania wishes to raise its greatest disappointment in your decision not to respond to ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court