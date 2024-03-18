The entrenched entitlement mentality is killing us as a people. It is a real cause for concern and the sooner we realise the harm stagnancy and lawless entitlement causes, the better for all of us.
Take the blame game on foreigners. It is largely baseless and stems from pure jealousy over their progress, all because of their work ethic, self-reliance and sacrifices. Truth be told, we are very lazy to even scratch our own backs.
When the ANC took government control in 1994, it made a mistake by not preaching the message of self-reliance and entrepreneurship. It instead encouraged people to rely on the government for their survival by bombarding the masses with freebies.
The government should have opened skills training centres, but chose to dish out grants even for young people who should be learning trade skills to support themselves.
Visit any kasi today and see how the youth are blowing their future away through substance and alcohol abuse. Instead of using the R350 grants usefully, like for job-hunting or starting businesses, many youths engage in drinking sprees.
The blame game pays no bills. Watch those who are doing well as self-starters and learn. God helps those who help themselves. You reap what you sow.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Dump entitlement and adopt self-reliance
Image: Antonio Muchave
