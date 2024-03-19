×

Letters

READER LETTER | Stop beating the drums of war, Khanyile

19 March 2024 - 11:40
Grunge texture South Africa flag
Image: Robert Cianflone

I am a South African, born and bred here in the early 1950s, and I grew up during apartheid years, when black people had no say at all during those years of oppression.

Today, we are being told in our hard-fought democracy by this rogue MK youth league leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile, that should Jacob Zuma and MK Party not be on the ballot paper, there will be war in this country.

I am just worried about Khanyile, how old was he when our townships were in turmoil when we were fighting against the hostel dwellers in the 1980s and 1990s? I just wonder if you are thinking about the future of this country and its citizens.

May I remind you, Bonginkosi, that we have had people like you before who beat the drums of war just like you. I don't know if you happen to know the late Themba Khoza and Humphrey Ndlovu, may their souls rest in peace, during the days of black-on-black violence, where township residents were up against hostel dwellers.

I don't know if you know that history, so please don't threaten us as if we are your subordinates or children of lesser God. Stop beating the drums of war. We don't want to engage in any form of fighting or war.

Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto

