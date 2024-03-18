SOWETAN | EFF must own up toits flaws

The emergence of coalition formations in the local government in 2016 marked a significant change in South African politics and public life.
On the one hand it introduced an unprecedented level of political instability in municipalities. On the other, it presented opposition parties with a shot at governing, thus loosening the ANC’s historic stronghold in the seat of power.
Significantly, as the public we got to experience how parties new to government uphold the values and principles they claim differentiates them from the ANC.
One of these is accountability.
The debate in recent days over the city of Ekurhuleni’s audit outcomes demonstrates the EFF’s inability to accept and practice accountability.
The city, whose finance department is led by EFF councillor Nkululeko Dunga, received an unqualified audit opinion with findings.
Let us be clear, an unqualified audit opinion is acceptable, commendable even in the context of poor local governance across the country.
However, this opinion is a slight regression from the previous three years, where the city received clean audits.
It is even more concerning that the regression pointed out by the auditor-general is in the area of procurement, where controls and supply chain policies were not followed in the awarding of some contracts.
Upon criticism, the EFF’s reaction was a straddle between misinformation and a refusal to accept that while still good, the audit outcome indicates a level of departure from the principles of good financial reporting of the last three years.
EFF members, including MPs, claimed that under their watch the city received a clean audit – a technically inaccurate term for their finding.
When challenged on this, they refused to acknowledge the regression and chose to obfuscate, invoked what-abouti-sm or maintained that they in fact were the best stewards of the city’s finances.
The EFF’s refusal to accept a very basic fact that in the year under review the city’s financial management showed signs of weakening controls is problematic.
Furthermore, the party’s insistence that audit outcomes are not an indicator of good governance is disingenuous.
Of course good governance is effectively measured by the experiences of residents.
But strong financial management is the anchor and means by which to effectively deliver services.
The EFF’s reaction to this demonstrates the party’s inability to self-reflect, embrace accountability even for mildly consequential criticism.
SOWETAN | EFF must own up toits flaws
