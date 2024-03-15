I switched my TV on at 06.10am yesterday and tuned into eNCA. I was hardly surprised when I heard that the reason for some communities in Gauteng having been without water for weeks was because a valve along the water distribution network was deliberately closed.
First, we learnt about the many acts of sabotage at Eskom causing load shedding, which has not yet been resolved, and now the interference with water flow leading to a catastrophic crisis affecting households, schools, hospitals and businesses.
There is no shortage of tricks used to discredit the government and probably a ploy to prove that deployment of unskilled people to important government positions is a recipe for disaster. Properly trained people in water and sanitation would probably know what to look for when there is a sudden disruption of water supply in the country.
The upcoming elections are already showing unprecedented levels of desperation driving political parties to engage in the most unthinkable devious behaviour to influence the outcome of the elections. This is very disturbing.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Water shortage political trickery
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH
