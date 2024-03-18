×

Letters

READER LETTER | Recognition of Hamas is not SA's but ANC idea

18 March 2024 - 13:11
People lie down to simulate Palestinian civilian casualties from the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a protest called for by artists, actors and musicians, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Image: Vincent West/ REUTERS

When we talk about the number of the dead in Gaza, it’s important to note that the numbers come from the Hamas controlled department of health.

Hamas is internationally recognised as a terrorist organisation whose very foundational charter is based on the genocide of the Jewish people, not just in Israel but around the world.

They are financially and militarily backed by the Iranians. The ANC government has many pressing problems of its own, so this government Israel vs Hamas war. I don’t condone the killings of innocent civilians on both sides, but the ANC government, not SA, erred by choosing a side.

They chose to be the mouthpiece of terrorists by taking Israel to the International Court of “Injustice.” It is important that the world should know that the ANC government is not speaking or acting on behalf of all citizens of SA.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

