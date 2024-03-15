×

Letters

READER LETTER | Open letter to Thupane, the mayor of Mogale City

15 March 2024 - 13:15
Danny Thupane Mayor of Mogale City
Image: Supplied

Honourable Danny Thupane, the Pan African Congress (PAC) of Azania wishes to raise its greatest disappointment in your decision not to respond to our letter sent on February 26, 2024.

We requested, in the letter, that investigations be instituted against the accounting office of Mogale City municipality, on allegations of procurement fraud, financial mismanagement, mismanagement of municipal resources, corruption, collusion and other malpractices.   

After not responding to us, we learnt with disbelief that you chose to issue a Public Note on March 4, exonerating the accounting officer without any investigations. 

As the PAC, we are baffled by the contempt and disdained you have demonstrated in handling a thorny issue that has gripped the imagination of all communities. We are highly disturbed by what appears to be arrogance and  lack of leadership on your part.

We are aware you know full well about the acts of misconduct affecting the said accounting officer, which has cost the ratepayers billions of rand. In your Public Note, you state that “as leadership of the municipality we have asked the municipal manager for an explanation in addition to clarification note and we were satisfied by the clarification and explanations”.  Who is this “leadership”?

Mogale City employees are being victimised under your watch and you are doing nothing as billions of rands meant for the downtrodden are being distributed among friends.

The people of Mogale City, in particular those living in informal settlements and RDPs, are on a daily basis experiencing an overflow of sewage from manholes. The streetlights are not only malfunctioning but are no longer in existence. Cables, light fittings and streetlights poles, are stolen, exposing residents to criminal attacks in the dark.

The reservoirs, pumpstation and wastewater treatment plants are all dysfunctional, with the township folk in Kagiso, Munsieville and other areas worst affected. The roads are littered with potholes. 

The Pan African Congress of Azania demands that you tender your resignation before it asks the council to remove you.

Thomas Ntando, PAC Whip
Mogale City 

