Letters

Sundowns failed by their technical team

By Reader Letter - 26 April 2022 - 10:09
The writer questions why the Sundowns technical team played Andile Jali in the rear position while they had fullback, Grant Kekana, on the bench.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Although I sympathise with Mamelodi Sundowns after what befell them this past  weekend in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal  match against Pedro de Luanda of Angola, which went the latter's way on 3-2 aggregate, it's their technical team that failed them.

How come they played Andile Jali in the rear position  while they had fullback, Grant Kekana, on the bench? It's AJ's controversial penalty that enabled the Angolans to advance to the  semis.

This defeat is a bitter pill to swallow because only the  Brazilians stood a better chance of stopping Pitso Mosimane and his  Red Devils (Al Ahly) from claiming the cup for the umpteenth and unprecedented  time.

Although some of us haven't kicked the pigskin, but we were  aware of Sundowns technical team's poor decisions. Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela's up and down antics on the touchline were not enough to see their side through.

They just have to swallow their pride and regroup  because they still have the league and Ke Yona cup to take home. Better luck next time, Yellow Nation!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron

