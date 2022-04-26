Sundowns failed by their technical team

Although I sympathise with Mamelodi Sundowns after what befell them this past weekend in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal match against Pedro de Luanda of Angola, which went the latter's way on 3-2 aggregate, it's their technical team that failed them.

How come they played Andile Jali in the rear position while they had fullback, Grant Kekana, on the bench? It's AJ's controversial penalty that enabled the Angolans to advance to the semis.

This defeat is a bitter pill to swallow because only the Brazilians stood a better chance of stopping Pitso Mosimane and his Red Devils (Al Ahly) from claiming the cup for the umpteenth and unprecedented time.

Although some of us haven't kicked the pigskin, but we were aware of Sundowns technical team's poor decisions. Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela's up and down antics on the touchline were not enough to see their side through.

They just have to swallow their pride and regroup because they still have the league and Ke Yona cup to take home. Better luck next time, Yellow Nation!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron