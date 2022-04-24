Arthur Zwane: ‘We’re Kaizer Chiefs and we must play with flair’

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane has called on his players to adapt quickly to a new style of play that the club wants to implement after last week's sacking of head coach Stuart Baxter.

Chiefs suffered back-to-back DStv Premiership defeats, but under different head coaches, as their 1-0 loss away to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday under caretakers Zwane and Dillon Sheppard came after Baxter parted ways with Amakhosi on Thursday.

Baxter had overseen a 1-0 defeat against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium last weekend.

“Look, any change will cause some disruption because obviously we’re trying to change the style of play,” Zwane said.

“The change will affect certain individuals. It’s for them to adapt to the way we want to play as a club, because we must have some sort of an identity that even when go out to look for players those players can fit in our system, and understand what’s expected from them.”

Zwane said what Chiefs' new coaches are trying to implement is probably vastly altered from what Baxter was doing. He said it may well take certain players time to get used to those changes, but that will not stop the club from forging ahead with its plans.