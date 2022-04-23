Naïve Sundowns eliminated from the Champions League by Petro in VAR dominated match at FNB

The stench of disappointment was palpable allover FNB Stadium.

For the fourth time in five attempts, the Brazilians have spectacularly failed to reach the semifinal stage of the Caf Champions League and this mental block is becoming a complex.

In front of about 40,000 supporters who were expecting a favourable result, the former champions were held to a 1-1 draw by this enterprising Petro Atletico in this match that dominated by Ethiopian referee Bamlak Weyesa and VAR.

Petro goes through 3-2 on aggregate.

Since they won the tournament in 2016, Sundowns have only made it to the semifinal stage once during the 2018/19 campaign where they were eliminated by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

They came into this match with their backs against the wall after they lost the first leg in Luanda last weekend 2-1 where VAR also stole the limelight with Neo Maema’s late goal overruled.

In this match, Weyesa awarded Sundowns a controversial penalty on the stroke of half time after consulting with VAR but Themba Zwane was denied the upright.

There was more VAR drama in the second half Weyesa ruled out Petro’s goal after consulting with VAR for a push on Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

More drama arrived after the hour mark when Weyesa once again had to consult with the monitor and he awarded Petro a penalty that was converted by their inspirational captain Tiago Azulão.

This means that Sundowns’ chances of the quadruple have evaporated and they will turn their attention to wrapping up the DStv Premiership and winning the Nedbank Cup to the MTN8.

Sundowns had an opportunity to open the scoring after eight minutes but Peter Shalilile blasted the ball over the cross bar after he received the ball from Zwane.

For the game’s first real chance, Petro lost the ball on the edge of the penalty box with Zwane gaining possession before laying the ball to Shalulile whose show could not find the target.

The early opportunity charged Sundowns into more action as they continued to attack Petro Shalulile with and Zwane from the middle and Lebohang Maboe and Neo Maema from the wings.

Though Sundowns enjoyed more possession during the early exchanges, Petro had their attacking moments with Jaredi Teixeira, Tiago Azulão and Adriano Yano threatening Rushine de Reuck and Brian Onyango.

In one of their attacks, Petro attacking midfielder Jaredi Teixeira tried to be clever inside the Sundowns box but he was cautioned by Bamlak Weyesa for diving.

In most of their attacks, Sundowns could not open up the defensive wall of Petro that was made of at least six players which gave an indication that they came to SA to defend their first leg lead.

There was drama just before the half time break when referee Weyesa consulted with the monitor after Zwane looked like he was brought down inside the box by Joachim Balanga.

To the delight of about 40,000 Sundowns fans who descended to this imposing venue, Weyesa pointed to the spot and Zwane showed nerved of steel to stand up and take but he was denied by the upright.

Sundowns opened the scoring four minutes after the restart through an unlikely source in the form of defender Brain Onyango who found the back of the net after Petro goalkeeper Wellington Gomes parried Lakay’s free kick on to his path.

There was more VAR drama when Weyesa was urged by Sundowns players protested that Balanga impeded Onyango for the equalizer.

Petro finally pulled one through their Azulão who converted from the penalty spot after 63 minutes after Weyesa changed his decision following protests from visiting players.

To get back in the game, Sundowns coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena made adjustments with Pavol Šafranko, Lesedi Kapinga and Gaston Sirino coming in for Zwane, Bradley Ralani and Maema respectively.

Unfortunately for Sundowns, the changes could not influence this match in their favour.

Mamelodi Sundowns (0) 1

Petro Atletico (0) 1

Scorers: Sundowns – Brian Onyango (48m)

Petro – Tiago Azulão (63m, pen)

Petro win 3-2 on aggregate