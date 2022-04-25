Sundowns coaches shoulder blame for another quarterfinal failure

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels the club’s unexpected failure to reach the CAF Champions League semifinals must be pinned on them as the technical panel.

Sundowns’ Champions League journey was ended by less-fancied Angolan side Petro de Luanda, who held them to a 1-all draw in the second leg of the quarterfinals at FNB Stadium over the weekend. Petro had won the home leg 2-1 the previous Saturday, meaning they prevailed on a 3-2 aggregate score.

Themba Zwane missed a penalty while Andile Jali conceded a penalty that would give Petro the decisive goal, cancelling out Brian Onyango’s strike. Sundowns have reached the Champions League semifinals once, in the 2018/19 term, since winning the competition in 2016.

After spending millions in signing players like Teboho Mokoena, Surprise Ralani, Pavol Safranko and Erwin Saavedra among others, Sundowns were expected to at least reach the tournament’s last four.

Mngqithi is of the view that as coaches they must take the blame for not planning properly for the quarterfinals, admitting they should have done better given the amount of money they spent in recruiting for this tournament.

“Probably it’s us the leadership that will have to take the bullet and say maybe we need to plan better and do better in the next matches to make sure that we improve in this [Champions League] space because seemingly we’re not achieving our ultimate goal [of lifting the Champions League],” said Mngqithi.

“Based on the investments the club have put in, we must take the blame that we didn’t take the team to the next stage. We must also be fully aware that we were unfortunate not to have some of our investments [referring to players they spend a lot of money on] for this critical matches... Rivaldo [Coetzee] was a very big loss, Saavedra as well and George [Maluleka] when he was really coming in and showing very good signs, again he was another big loss when we lost him to injury before the first leg.”

Downs’ Champs League record since winning it in 2016

2017: knocked out in the quarterfinals by Wydad

2018: finished third in Group C and failed to advance to the knockout phase

2019: reached the semis but lost to eventual winners Wydad

2020: eliminated by Al Ahly in the quarterfinals

2021: Al Ahly again elbowed them out in the last eight

2022: eliminated by Petro in the quarters