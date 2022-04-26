×

Hostile labour environment abetting joblessness

By Reader Letter - 26 April 2022 - 09:54
Prospective employers have become wary of the labour environment, the writer says.
Watching eNCA on Sunday, I couldn't believe that youth unemployment is now estimated to have reached 65% in this country. This is a whole generation that will go down in history as either economical late starters or doomed to a life of poverty not of their own making and beyond their control.

All sectors of the population must have serious engagements to get to the bottom of the reasons why we find ourselves in this unenviable situation and maybe find solutions.

But, one major reason is because prospective employers have become wary of the labour environment, where you find employees can end up destroying your business with their selfish demands, even when they see that the environment for many businesses is not conducive to profit and growth. In most cases, no amount of bargaining will deter workers and their unions from continuing with their demands.

Sadly, while investors might want to bring investments into the country, which would dent the unemployment rate, what is seen to be a hostile labour environment, might actually exacerbate the situation.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

