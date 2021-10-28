Letters

Malema should step aside as MP

By Reader Letter - 28 October 2021 - 12:38
EFF leader Julius Malema says there is no excuse for committing rape. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema says there is no excuse for committing rape. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The article "Malema's recent utterances on having 10 babies reckless", (Sowetan, October 2021, refers). Julius Malema argued that the EFF government will feed and pay for their education if their parents are unable to do so.

Where will he get the money from? From taxpayers? Did he consult the taxpayers? No. He always says he can build three-bedroom houses for poor people using taxpayers' money.

By the way, there are many taxpayers who cannot afford to build such decent houses for themselves. So, they'll stop working and expect the EFF government to build them such decent houses. Then there will be no money to build any houses.

The duty of the government and private sector is to create jobs. When a child says "I am hungry", don't give him fish but teach him to fish, then he will never be hungry again. Create jobs for the poor so that they can build houses for themselves. "In the sweat of their forehead, you shall eat bread (Genesis 3 v 19)."

RDP houses should only be built for physically challenged persons.

Malema, as a parliamentarian, has sworn under oath that he will abide by the Constitution of the Republic of SA and all its laws. But when people are illegally looting other persons' property, he supports them. He does the same to those who illegally occupy other persons' property. Thus, he is not fit and proper to be a parliamentarian.

Let the step-aside rule apply to parliamentarians also. Malema is facing many criminal charges yet he is still a parliamentarian. Of concern is that of allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty. This should be regarded as high treason.

I appeal to all law-abiding citizens of SA that we must insist that the step-aside rule must also apply to parliamentarians.

Sim Nawa, Hammanskraal

To the hearts of voters through toilets — Malema addresses supporters in Durban

“We will build a three-bedroom house with a flushing toilet inside. We don’t want an outside toilet. There is no white, with an outside toilet. If ...
News
1 day ago

Malema's 'have as many as 10 kids' can only perpetuate cycle of poverty

The preposterous utterances by EFF leader Julius Malema for young people to have more babies cannot be left unchallenged.
Opinion
1 day ago

Choose EFF to 'teach ANC a lesson', Dalindyebo urges AbaThembu

Before the 2014 general elections he called on AbaThembu to vote for the DA, but King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has changed his tune and on Sunday urged ...
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...