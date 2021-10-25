Ramaphosa receives thunderous welcome in Malema’s hometown of Seshego

“I don’t care who you are sharing a bed with. When a community member calls you, you must answer the phone, regardless of the time and place.”

This was the instruction ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa gave to several candidate councillors in Seshego, Polokwane during an election campaign in EFF leader Julius Malema’s hometown in Limpopo.

“I do not care who you are sleeping with or staying with and what you are doing at that time, you leave and attend to the people. Whether you are out partying, doing whatever you are doing at 2am, you attend to the people because we want the needs of our people to be addressed.”

Speaking during day two of his election campaign in Limpopo, Ramaphosa told a gathering of about 1,500 people in ward 13 that issues affecting the community should be prioritised.