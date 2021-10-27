Local government elections: IEC dismisses claims results could be rigged

Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini says it will not be possible to rig the results of the upcoming local government elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema recently raised concerns about possible vote-rigging in Monday’s poll, claiming the reintroduction of load-shedding was part of a well-orchestrated plan to steal votes from smaller parties.

Mashinini this week vowed to put measures in place to ensure transparency.

“We have credibility enhanced and secured through inclusivity and transparency in our counting of the results system and that provides all the stakeholders with the necessary confidence that the results cannot be rigged,” he said at the launch of the results operation centre in Tshwane.