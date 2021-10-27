Local government elections: IEC dismisses claims results could be rigged
Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini says it will not be possible to rig the results of the upcoming local government elections.
EFF leader Julius Malema recently raised concerns about possible vote-rigging in Monday’s poll, claiming the reintroduction of load-shedding was part of a well-orchestrated plan to steal votes from smaller parties.
Mashinini this week vowed to put measures in place to ensure transparency.
“We have credibility enhanced and secured through inclusivity and transparency in our counting of the results system and that provides all the stakeholders with the necessary confidence that the results cannot be rigged,” he said at the launch of the results operation centre in Tshwane.
“We want to assure the nation that the measures are in place and include the measures and verification of the results at each voting station by officials and party agents, as well as posting those results on the door of the voting station. By the time they appear there, they are known on the ground.”
The IEC will conduct home visits over the weekend and collect votes from special voters ahead of the official election date on Monday.
Mashinini said the election results will be announced on November 4.
He said Gauteng had the most registered voters and more than 40% of those who registered digitally were young people under the age of 30.
Mashinini also reiterated the commitment of the commission to deliver safe elections, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.