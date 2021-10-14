Moletji residents air their grievances as Malema unveils EFF candidates

Poor road infrastructure and persistent shortage of water are some of the problems faced by residents of Moletji-Moshate outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Residents told Sowetan that water shortages in their area have been exacerbated by a broken community borehole which has remained unfixed for months. They now rely on inconsistent municipal water tanker to deliver water to their homes.

Phineas Mokgothwa from Ga-Mokgothwa village said he has been buying water from those who have drilled boreholes for months.

"This is a third month since our community borehole was damaged after a transformer was stolen. But the government still fails to send water tankers on a weekly basis for alternative source of water," he said.

Mokgothwa was one of the community members from several villages in Moletjie who gathered to listen to Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema who unveiled his party's councillor candidates.

Alpheus Matladisha from Komape village said during rainy season it is very difficult to drive in the streets due to mud from the gravel roads.

"We don't have paved streets or tarred ones and we have raised these issues with the municipality. Some areas in the village are not accessible due to lack of proper roads and infrastructure," he said.

Malema promised best services to potential voters.

"When the EFF government takes over Capricorn district municipality, we are going provide a single tractor and seeds to every ward for residents to start farming. Those tractors will stay with a councillor or local headman so they can be accessible.