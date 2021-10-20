Unemployment and poverty are no excuse for rape: Julius Malema

There is no excuse to justify raping women, including the frustrations of unemployment. In fact, how can one commit such a deed when one should be using that energy to look for work?

That was the view of EFF leader Julius Malema, addressing the people of Phokwane in the Northern Cape where he was on the local government campaign trail on Wednesday.

Malema said many people were making the excuse that they were committing crime because of desperation that comes with joblessness and poverty — which was understandable. But rape was worse than just a crime; it was in fact an act of treason that should never be tolerated.

“Once you defeat poverty, then crime will be defeated. But we are talking about crime, rape is not a [regular] crime, no-one should ever be entertained for making an excuse that they raped because of poverty,” said Malema.

“Rape is tantamount to committing genocide. Once you rape, we have nothing to listen to, we have no room for rapists.