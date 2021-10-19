Slain KZN EFF candidate’s family urge political task team to solve murder

The distraught family of slain EFF candidate Thulani Shangase want the political killings task team get to the bottom of his murder.

Shangase was returning from a party campaign meeting in Dambuza in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday night when he was gunned down.

His sister, Nonjabulo Shangase, said the family is battling to come to terms with the loss.

“We are really in the dark about what could have brought us to this grief,” she said.

Her words were echoed by her sister Nobuhle, who said their family had understood their brother's political preference. Shangase was also a taxi boss.

She said late on Sunday they received a call summoning them to an area in Harewood where their brother had been gunned down.