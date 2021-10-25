Community starts group to clean up their streets

Refuse collection non-existent at Boikhutso

Sick of the lack of refuse removals, residents of Boikhutso township in Lichtenburg in the North West have started a group to clean their streets.



A painful sight of piles of rubbish on many street corners has been part of their lives as refuse collection has become one of the non-existent services in the Ditsobotla local municipality...