Community starts group to clean up their streets
Refuse collection non-existent at Boikhutso
Sick of the lack of refuse removals, residents of Boikhutso township in Lichtenburg in the North West have started a group to clean their streets.
A painful sight of piles of rubbish on many street corners has been part of their lives as refuse collection has become one of the non-existent services in the Ditsobotla local municipality...
