Looting politicians SA's half of shame

Our impoverished country stands bewildered and shattered as revelations on the complete looting of various institutions are unveiled before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The elite stand indicted before the nation as they brazenly declare their innocence. Evidence in the public domain is truly staggering.

They corrupt shamelessly and hide behind their cadre pedigree. A bizarre spectacle involving a batch of liars, who are oblivious to the carnage and wreckage they left behind. All of their denials are riddled with blatant lies.

They are all guilty of self-deception, a type of motivated irrationality, the art of believing something simply because it is desired to be true when the evidence points to the very opposite.