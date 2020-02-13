Citizens have confidence in Ramaphosa but he has to show courage in Sona

In his 2019 Sona, President Cyril Ramaphosa asserted that: "Now is the time to focus on implementation".

He said: "It is time to make choices. Some of these choices may be difficult and some not please everyone."

There is yet to be evidence of this unwavering decisiveness since then.

The noise surrounding former president Jacob Zuma's last term as president created the impression that his departure would lead to a quick turnaround to the country's problems.

If there's anything society should have learnt in the two years of a Ramaphosa presidency, it's that we need to disabuse ourselves of the idea of a Messiah president.

Ramaphosa was a big factor in the ANC retaining its majority in the 2019 general election. But it is becoming increasingly clear, given the state of the economy and the sociopolitical situation in SA, that the confidence placed in him by voters and analysts was perhaps misplaced.

Ramaphosa may have been a new president. But the ANC he leads is not a new party.

He may have returned a semblance of political stability, but economic and social indicators show a downward trajectory. We need to question the wisdom of placing confidence in a party that has run out of good ideas about how to place SA on an upward developmental trajectory.

At the time of taking over from Zuma, the ANC-led government faced a crisis of credibility. Ramaphosa was part of that government. He was there while the fifth administration ran SA aground, presiding over the mismanagement and looting of SOEs, and over the weakening of state capacity and oversight institutions.

Ironically, it was Ramaphosa who characterised the nine years of a Zuma presidency as the lost years, as if he was a mere spectator in the events of those years.