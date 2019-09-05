Who benefits from the ongoing chaos and conflict in SA?

The recent wave of xenophobic attacks and looting across cities and towns in South Africa tell us that the country's fragile peace is barely holding.

This is more than just an issue of crime but an issue of populist politicking and failures in governance.

This latest rampage across Johannesburg, and some parts of Ekurhuleni, is among a spate of violence targeted at foreigners that has flared up periodically across the country since 2008.

There have been many debates about the nature of the violence. Whether it is motivated by xenophobia or more specifically, Afrophobia. Or whether it is a symptom or by-product of the slowing economy that is increasingly failing to absorb the country's working-age population.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted that he would be convening ministers in the security cluster "to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them".

Police minister Bheki Cele speaking at Jeppe police station on Tuesday described the spate of attacks as defined by criminality.