'Big' parties in parliament letting down electorate

How much is the cost of a parliament seating, if I may ask? I mean everything - including food, accommodation and transport for MPs.

It is very concerning to see how the three biggest political parties behave in parliament. The ANC, the DA and the EFF are making our parliament look like a circus. These three "big parties" just go to parliament to play games; and it's a shame to see how much money is spent on election campaigns for them to be voted into parliament. They forget that many people lost their lives for us to be where we are today.

The issue of Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who are accused of abusing their wives, shouldn't been brought to parliament.

I have realised that small parties' MPs are very serious about building this country, but these big parties act as if they own the voters.

The people are watching.

Amos Motloding, Jamela village