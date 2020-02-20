EFF leader Julius Malema says sorry to President Cyril Ramaphosa after wife's abuse claims

“After a long discussion with my wife about the president’s apology, I have decided to pen down the apology that I should have communicated on the platform of the Joint Sitting of parliament where it belonged.”

Malema said he had already called Ramaphosa to offer his apology.

He said that he was provoked by Mamabolo’s repeated accusations but admitted that it was wrong for him to respond by also levelling further accusations which were directed to Ramaphosa.

Malema said he had never laid a hand to his wife and that if anyone could present a shred of evidence to the contrary, he would immediately resign from parliament.

“If there should be evidence produced to dispute my claim, even as minute as a molecule, I will be prepared to resign as an MP and President of the EFF. This I will do before the matter can serve in a competent court of law,” Malema said.

He said that the use of a serious issue such as gender-based violence, which the country is grappling with countless women being killed by men on a daily basis, was wrong and that he should should have known better to not use it as a political tool.

“It was therefore in a desperate act of personal defense which I now regret because of how critical the matter of gender-based violence is for all of us as a country.

“I hope the president can accept my apology, together with his family, which I offer sincerely,” Malema said.

He also apologised to all South Africans who were offended by the engagement between him and Mamabolo.

“I also hope that such a degeneration never occurs again where ANC MPs use personal matters, masquerading in false and malicious accusations to score political points.”