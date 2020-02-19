Boy Mamabolo's legal woes increase as Mantoa Malema sues

Mantoa Malema née Matlala, the wife of EFF leader Julius Malema, has compounded ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s legal woes after she filed a defamation lawsuit against him following his allegations that she was being abused by her husband.

Matlala is demanding that Mamabolo publicly apologise that she was being abused by her husband and that he lied when he made those allegations.

On Tuesday, the EFF leader also filed a defamation lawsuit via his lawyers, Ian Levitt Attorneys. He claimed that Mamabolo's comments were deliberately meant to "impugn the integrity and good name" of their client.

"Your allegations are vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue," the lawsuit document says.

In a lawyer’s letter written by Ian Levitt Attorneys, Matlala describes the claims that the EFF leader abused her as vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue.

“Your defamatory statements referred to herein above gravely disappoint our client. To proceed to mock victims of Gender Based Violence, especially in the current climate our country is facing, by accusing innocent people of it just to tarnish their image or 'settle a score' is unacceptable of a person in our current society, most especially a person who is a member of parliament,” the letter reads.