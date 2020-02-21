Ramaphosa calls for truce between Juju, Mamabolo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema for allegations made by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo that he was abusing his wife, Mantoa.

Malema also offered his own apology to Ramaphosa in a statement late yesterday, saying he hoped the president together with his family would accept his apology.

Ramaphosa also apologised to South Africans for the heated exchange in which male MPs accused each other and Ramaphosa of being women abusers, saying it was unjust, unnecessary, and inconsiderate to use gender-based violence to fight political battles.

He addressed Malema towards the end of his response to the two-day state of the nation address (Sona) debate in parliament yesterday.

He called for a truce between former political allies Malema and Mamabolo.

"My heart goes out to Mantoa and your family, Honourable Malema," he said.

Turning to Malema, he said: "And Honourable Malema, as the allegation was made against you, I felt for Mantoa, your wife, because it was uncalled for, I must say. It was improper. It was not correct for it to be raised, and if I can offer an apology to you about this, I would like to because it was uncalled for."