'I'm sorry,' says Ramaphosa to Malema after wife-abuse claim in parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema for allegations made by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo that he was abusing his wife, Mantoa.

Ramaphosa addressed Malema towards the end of his response to the two-day state of the nation address (Sona) debate in parliament on Thursday.

He also called for a truce between former political allies Malema and Mamabolo.

“My heart goes out to Mantoa and your family, honourable Malema,” he said.