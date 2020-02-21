President Ramaphosa the voice of reason

President Cyril Ramaphosa showed leadership yesterday when he called for a truce between EFF leader Julius Malema and ANC MP Boy Mamabolo during his response to the two-day State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate.

Ramaphosa apologised to Malema and his wife Mantoa for the allegations made by Mamabolo that he was abusing his wife.

Malema and Mamabolo, who are homeboys from Seshego, are former political allies.

Addressing Malema towards the end of his response, the president said his heart went out to Mantoa and the EFF leader's family.

Malema and his wife are now suing Mamabolo for his utterances, which Ramaphosa said were uncalled for.

Mamabolo did not only embarrass Ramaphosa but the entire ruling party. The president was captured on TV on Tuesday bowing his head when Mamabolo made the startling claims.

We wonder why senior ANC MPs in the House failed to reprimand him when he made the allegations on Tuesday. But we are happy that the president has apologised and called for a truce between the two antagonists.