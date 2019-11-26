Didintle Khunou to star in Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show will see the first black female lead in its cast in the iconic science fiction-themed musical.

Award-winning stage actress Didintle Khunou will be the first black South African woman to play Janet Weiss, one of two students who find themselves stranded near the house of the zany scientist building a zombie.

"I never imagined it ever happening. I'm excited for people to see the show," said Khunou, who shared that she didn't think it wise to audition for the part of Weiss.

"In my mind I thought it would be rather silly of me to audition for a Caucasian role. But, when I was approached by a member of the creative team to audition, I thought I'd give it a go," she said.

The Rocky Horror Show has been performed in over 30 countries and translated into more than 20 languages. Richard O' Brien's critically-acclaimed show has had

multiple reinterpretations off the stage including a TV special on Fox starring

Laverne Cox and a tribute on popular musical series Glee, apart from a cinematic debut in 1975.

Khunou said the role of Janet has challenged her as an actress. "It's confirmed that, given the opportunity, skill set and adequate preparation, I can play any role under the sun. That awareness and confidence has significantly shifted gears in my approach to the craft," she said.

Khunou said she is keen to see audiences flock in their numbers.

"With the guidance of our exceptional director Christopher Luscombe and choreographer Andy Ahern Audiences can expect to see a fresh take on the blockbuster musical.

"Rocky Horror is known to be a fun, wild and naughty show, our production is no exception," said Khunou.

The Rocky Horror Show will run from December 6 to January 12 at Artscape Theatre Centre in Cape Town.