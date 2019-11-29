Racial chauvinism Duarte warns against is a real threat

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte set the cat among the pigeons when she launched a scathing attack on her party, accusing it of being “tribalistic and racist”.

According to a report by Loyiso Sidimba of Independent Newspapers, Duarte told a mass meeting in Naledi, Soweto, last weekend that the former liberation movement was marginalising those who are not what she calls “black African”.

“We have almost become tribalists in the way we present ourselves. We are racist in the ANC because we marginalise people who are not black African people; keep them out of the ANC at all costs. [And] put one or two there as tokens so that we can say mara ja, you know, there is uJessie apha [here] representing,” Sidimba quoted Duarte as saying. Predictably, the ANC’s political opponents, specifically those who are ideologically to the left of the ruling party, have latched on to Duarte’s blistering attack.

“Duarte sê ANC is rassisties (Duarte says ANC is racist)”, screamed a newspaper headline. The DA’s interim leader John Steenhuisen, who, it can be argued, owes his current status to an internal DA racial conflict of its own, could not resist the urge to take a dig at the ANC .