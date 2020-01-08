Raising a child that does not speak their home language? Here are some tips to adopt at home

TAKING PRIDE IN OUR LANGUAGES

“Language is a living heritage,” adds Mjiyako, explaining that for as long as language is seen as important in the context of cultural knowledge alone, the stigmatisation of African languages will persist. “The danger is that most people attach culture to backwardness or the past, as opposed to modernity,” he says. “The education system must begin to redress the legacy of colonialism and apartheid, which led to the stigmatisation of African languages.” This forward focus on creating a new environment for African languages to thrive is important to Mthethwa as well: “We need to get to a point where our kids are proud to be African and understand that this pride rests deeply in our languages.”

For Biancha Mentoor, 29, a Johannesburg-based doctor, this expansion of her worldview was key to deciding to take isiZulu lessons shortly after meeting — and later marrying — a Zulu man. “I have always wanted to learn a language widely spoken in South Africa. Zulu is spoken by the vast majority of South Africans,” she says. “I was also mindful that my husband’s family’s home language is Zulu and I didn’t want to be the reason why family gatherings would now need to accommodate for my lack of understanding of Zulu.” Having grown up bilingual — speaking English and Afrikaans with her family — Mentoor says she intends to one day expose her children to all the languages spoken by their relatives. “This would include English, Afrikaans, and Zulu. I would want them to feel comfortable communicating in all of these languages, even if only at home,” she explains. This is something that resonates with Palesa as well: “I want to have a multilingual home. I want my children to speak Sesotho and English and I want to be able to speak it with them. I want them to be proficient in their home language and for them to not ever lose it like I did,” she says.