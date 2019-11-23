Malawians conflicted over LGBT+ rights, tolerance, research finds

Nearly all Malawians think LGBT+ human rights should be protected, yet the same number could not accept a gay or lesbian family member, according to a first-of-its kind report released this week.

A third said transgender people deserve human rights and should be protected from violence, while half said they had reported gender non-conforming people to authorities, said the report by the South Africa-based LGBT+ rights group The Other Foundation.

The research was the first country-wide survey of attitudes to sexual and gender nonconformity in Malawi, a southeastern African country of nearly 19 million people.

Malawi criminalizes same-sex conduct, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) people often face violence, threats and discrimination, according to Human Rights Watch, a global rights group.

The findings in Malawi showed contrasts swinging from tolerance to violence toward LGBT+ people, said Alan Msosa, lead researcher and an academic with the University of Bergen in Norway.

The contrasts illustrate the strong influence that language and religion have on views toward homosexuality and gender non-conformity, he said.

"For example, 80% believe that homosexual sex is wrong, but one in three believe God loves people in same-sex relationships," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"When we unpacked certain words using local languages, such as using 'justice, fairness and inclusion' over 'human rights,' we found that people were more tolerant in their views," Msosa said.

Researchers surveyed 1,300 Malawians in-person, and the questions were answered anonymously and explained in local languages, he said.