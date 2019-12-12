I beat Ratazayo twice but he was a good boxer who never backed out of fight

So, you can imagine how I beat him when our fights lasted the distance of four rounds and six rounds respectively. But being in boxing, it's all in the game to get that rare away-from-home decision.

Ratazayo was a real fighter who made it a point that he never went down as long as his opponent was still on his feet.

Though he fought mostly in Eastern Cape, he never backed out of a good fight judging by the big names he met in the ring, these including Tsietsi Maretloane.

Ratazayo will be buried at Mtsotso cemetery in Mdantsane.

May his soul rest in peace.

As we were both fighters in both boxing and the military as members of Umkhonto weSizwe, I'd like to also say: Long live the fighters of MK!

Ben "TNT" Lekalake, Soweto