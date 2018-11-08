Boxing mourns Botes

Popular former bantamweight professional boxer Martin Botes has died, Sowetan was informed yesterday.

Pint-sized Botes, nicknamed "Soweto" because he was trained by Sy Mashinini at Nancefield men's hostel in the township, was found dead in Newlands, south of Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon.

It is alleged that Botes lived on the streets of Newlands and that the former fearless warrior who fought top names including Mveleli Luzipho, Fransie Badenhorst and Derrick Whiteboy before retiring on March 14 1988, had a drinking problem.

Andries Otto, who boxed with Botes in the amateur ranks, said for a while he looked after Botes "because he had no place to stay".

"After his sister who stayed in Germiston passed away in March, Martin just went heavy in drinking and I had not been seen for four months," he added.

"It was only him and his sister who were still alive. I think her death hit him so hard because she was helping him financially."